Shelby County Resident Ryan Nicholas Schwery Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on July 13, 2020, Ryan Nicholas Schwery, age 43, of Shelby County, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 78 months in prison, to be followed by six years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine.

The sentencing was the result of an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement into the distribution of methamphetamine in Harlan, Iowa. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, using a confidential source, made three separate purchases of methamphetamine from Schwery before serving a search warrant on his living quarters at the Harlan Inn and Suites. During the search, officers located approximately 144 grams of pure methamphetamine, along with drug distribution paraphernalia, and over $1,000 in cash from the sale of methamphetamine. On February 21, 2020, Schwery entered a guilty plea to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

This matter was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

