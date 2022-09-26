Shares of Voltas fall as Nifty drops

Shares of . slipped 2.32 per cent to Rs 879.4 in Monday’s trade as of 12:23PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 899.0 and low of Rs 868.7 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1356.9 and a low of Rs 868.7. The return on equity for the stock stood at 9.16 per cent. About 20,351 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.17.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 28.46 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 2.94 per cent fall in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 868.7 on September 26, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 979.96. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 30.3 per cent stake in Voltas Ltd. as of 31-Mar-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 17.27 per cent and 24.67 per cent stake.