Shares of Shriram Trans Fin fall as Nifty gains

Shares of Ltd. slipped 2.13 per cent to Rs 1356.35 in Tuesday’s trade as of 02:13PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 1376.65 and low of Rs 1344.65 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1509.25 and a low of Rs 1002.5. The return on equity for the stock stood at 10.42 per cent. About 9,798 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.69.

The scrip has been an outperformer, up 11.42 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 8.71 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 1002.5 on January 03, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 1306.23. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 29.3 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 6.42 per cent and 49.97 per cent stake.