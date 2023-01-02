Shares of Lupin fall as Nifty gains

Shares of . slipped 0.16 per cent to Rs 731.75 in Monday’s trade as of 01:58PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 735.45 and low of Rs 723.0 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 971.3 and a low of Rs 583.05. The return on equity for the stock stood at -12.74 per cent. About 11,728 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.75.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 23.07 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 8.43 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 583.05 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 732.89. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 46.83 per cent stake in Lupin Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 16.44 per cent and 13.81 per cent stake.