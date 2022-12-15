Shares of L&T Infotech fall as Nifty drops

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd slipped 1.89 per cent to Rs 4358.2 in Thursday’s trade as of 01:45PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 4452.15 and low of Rs 4352.75 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 7595.25 and a low of Rs 3733.25. The return on equity for the stock stood at 26.05 per cent. About 7,365 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.59.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 34.78 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 9.57 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 3733.25 on December 15, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 4763.86. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 74.03 per cent stake in LTIMindtree Ltd as of 30-Sep-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 5.09 per cent and 8.42 per cent stake.