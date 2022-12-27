Shares of Info Edge rise as Nifty gains

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. gained 1.23 per cent to Rs 3945.3 in Tuesday’s trade as of 01:02PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 3963.0 and low of Rs 3878.95 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 5790.0 and a low of Rs 3314.0. The return on equity for the stock stood at 74.0 per cent. About 7,843 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.56.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 27.15 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 7.57 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 3314.0 on December 27, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 3982.83. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 38.11 per cent stake in (India) Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 11.44 per cent and 32.72 per cent stake.