Shares of Indus Towers fall as Nifty gains

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. slipped 2.91 per cent to Rs 176.55 in Tuesday’s trade as of 02:14PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 182.15 and low of Rs 175.75 during the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 275.0 and a low of Rs 175.75. The return on equity for the stock stood at 28.77 per cent. About 130,035 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.34. The scrip has been an underperformer, down 34.96 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 1.17 per cent gain in Sensex. Technicals

On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 175.75 on January 17, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 193.39. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way. Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 53.51 per cent stake in Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 2.24 per cent and 42.2 per cent stake.