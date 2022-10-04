Shares of ICICI Pru Life rise as Nifty gains

Shares of . gained 3.18 per cent to Rs 526.2 in Tuesday’s trade as of 11:57AM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 526.5 and low of Rs 514.15 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 692.5 and a low of Rs 430.0. The return on equity for the stock stood at 8.31 per cent. About 9,369 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 22.19 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 1.43 per cent fall in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 430.0 on October 04, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 562.84. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.31 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 4.27 per cent and 16.13 per cent stake.