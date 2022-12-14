Shares of HPCL rise as Nifty gains

Shares of . gained 0.49 per cent to Rs 247.15 in Wednesday’s trade as of 12:08PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 248.45 and low of Rs 243.95 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 332.4 and a low of Rs 200.0. The return on equity for the stock stood at 17.61 per cent. About 51,386 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.6.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 17.94 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 10.6 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 200.0 on December 14, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 217.91. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 54.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 11.55 per cent and 18.21 per cent stake.