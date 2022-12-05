Shares of Havells India fall as Nifty drops

Shares of . slipped 0.42 per cent to Rs 1233.95 in Monday’s trade as of 01:45PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 1240.25 and low of Rs 1218.4 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1429.65 and a low of Rs 1037.8. The return on equity for the stock stood at 19.93 per cent. About 10,004 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 10.78 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 8.63 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 1037.8 on December 05, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 1251.8. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in Havells India Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 4.21 per cent and 23.1 per cent stake.