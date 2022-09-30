Shares of Crompton Greaves fall as Nifty gains

Shares of . slipped 0.6 per cent to Rs 411.5 in Friday’s trade as of 01:39PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 415.8 and low of Rs 402.85 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 503.05 and a low of Rs 312.05. The return on equity for the stock stood at 24.99 per cent. About 23,363 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.82.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 14.0 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 4.4 per cent fall in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 312.05 on September 30, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 397.25. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 32.58 per cent and 37.27 per cent stake.