Shares of Berger Paints fall as Nifty gains

Shares of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. slipped 0.85 per cent to Rs 614.8 in Friday’s trade as of 12:58PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 621.05 and low of Rs 606.6 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 856.9 and a low of Rs 543.85. The return on equity for the stock stood at 21.2 per cent. About 27,711 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.89.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 24.02 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 4.43 per cent fall in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 543.85 on September 30, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 647.78. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 60.51 per cent stake in (India) Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 1.01 per cent and 11.03 per cent stake.