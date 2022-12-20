Shares of Bank of Baroda rise as Nifty drops

Shares of Bank of Baroda gained 0.11 per cent to Rs 183.85 in Wednesday’s trade as of 11:16AM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 186.6 and low of Rs 183.4 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 197.2 and a low of Rs 77.0. The return on equity for the stock stood at 8.54 per cent. About 866,587 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.82.

The scrip has been an outperformer, up 132.87 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 5.98 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 77.0 on December 21, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 161.73. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in as of 30-Sep-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 11.55 per cent and 8.93 per cent stake.