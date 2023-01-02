Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fall as Nifty gains

Shares of . slipped 0.91 per cent to Rs 434.05 in Monday’s trade as of 02:08PM (IST). It hit a high of Rs 439.3 and low of Rs 429.3 during the session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 742.25 and a low of Rs 429.3. The return on equity for the stock stood at 10.77 per cent. About 24,969 shares have changed hands on the counter so far.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.06.

The scrip has been an underperformer, down 40.84 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 8.39 per cent gain in Sensex.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-day moving average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 429.3 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 477.67. If a stock trades well above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

Promoter/FII Holding



Promoters held 48.76 per cent stake in Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022. Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors held 9.82 per cent and 20.71 per cent stake.