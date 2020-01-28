Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates whether CenterState Bank Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to South State Corporation

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP is investigating CenterState (Nasdaq: CSFL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to South State.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/centerstate-bank-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at (866) 264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP alleges CenterState’s financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.3001 shares of South State common stock for each share of CenterState common stock they own, or approximately $23.72 based on South State’s stock price on January 27, 2020. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CenterState by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if CenterState accepts a superior bid. CenterState insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of CenterState’s board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CenterState.

If you own common stock in CenterState and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: (866) 264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/centerstate-bank-corporation.