Share price of Vedanta jumps as Sensex drops 126.7 points

The share price of . gained 2.11 per cent to Rs 302.45 at 10:05AM (IST) in Tuesday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 302.95 and low of Rs 298.9 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 296.2 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 265523 shares so far with a value of Rs 7.98 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 6.9 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.3.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 11.12 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 7.33 per cent during the same period.

Vedanta Ltd. belongs to the Diversified industry.

Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 8.68 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 37351.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 5.09 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 39355.0 crore and down 20.2 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 31074.0 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 1808.0 crore, down 60.82 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.