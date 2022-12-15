Share price of Trent jumps as Sensex drops 406.98 points

The share price of . gained 0.26 per cent to Rs 1455.0 at 12:02PM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 1458.85 and low of Rs 1438.45 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 1451.25 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 2438 shares so far with a value of Rs 0.35 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 142.34 and a price-to-book ratio of 19.19.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip gained 40.47 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 9.73 per cent during the same period.

Trent Ltd. belongs to the Retail – Apparel/Accessories industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 37.01 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 26.82 per cent and 8.25 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 2022.66 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 9.51 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1846.98 crore and up 65.04 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1225.52 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 93.02 crore, up 0.48 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.