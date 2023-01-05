Share price of Tata Elxsi falls as Sensex drops 570.28 points

Share price of . dropped 1.36 per cent to Rs 6280.0 at 01:43PM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The counter hit a high of Rs 6399.0 and low of Rs 6272.15 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 6366.8 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 01:43PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 3.48 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 58.39 and a price-to-book ratio of 34.39.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. belongs to the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 43.92 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 15.17 per cent and 3.91 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 781.84 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 6.2 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 736.21 crore and up 30.79 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 597.76 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 174.28 crore, up 39.05 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.