Share price of SRF jumps as Sensex gains 357.12 points

The share price of . gained 0.45 per cent to Rs 2335.0 at 12:39PM (IST) in Tuesday’s trade. The scrip has hit a high of Rs 2335.55 and low of Rs 2315.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 2324.55 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 7378 shares so far with a value of Rs 1.71 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 31.43 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.3.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip gained 13.7 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 7.52 per cent during the same period.

SRF Ltd. belongs to the Diversified industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 50.73 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 19.21 per cent and 9.18 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3760.52 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 3.69 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3904.57 crore and down 31.94 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2850.09 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 480.99 crore, up 25.77 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.