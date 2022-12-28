Share price of Shree Cements rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . gained 0.54 per cent to Rs 24271.5 in Wednesday’s trade as of 12:13PM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 24319.0 and low of Rs 24081.25 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 13.35 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 12:13PM shares and turnover at Rs 0.55 crore around that time.

The stock of Shree Cements Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 27932.6 and Rs 17900.0, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.16.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 62.55 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 11.85 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 10.79 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4197.37 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 4.49 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4394.75 crore and down 19.01 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3526.95 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 183.36 crore, down 67.42 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.