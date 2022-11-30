Share price of Shree Cements jumps as Sensex gains 65.31 points

The share price of . gained 0.75 per cent to Rs 23406.1 at 12:33PM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 23406.1 and low of Rs 23233.35 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 23232.35 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 229 shares so far with a value of Rs 0.53 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 52.58 and a price-to-book ratio of 4.96.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 10.34 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 7.32 per cent during the same period.

Shree Cements Ltd. belongs to the Cement – North industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 62.55 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 11.85 per cent and 7.07 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4197.37 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 4.49 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 4394.75 crore and down 19.01 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3526.95 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 183.36 crore, down 67.42 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.