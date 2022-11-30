Share price of SBI Cards jumps as Sensex gains 55.0 points

Share price of Ltd. gained 0.37 per cent to Rs 819.75 at 12:27PM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 824.8 and low of Rs 815.5 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 816.75 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 12:27PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 0.93 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 36.55 and a price-to-book ratio of 10.36.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. belongs to the Credit Card & Allied Services industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 69.64 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 8.29 per cent and 16.24 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3453.32 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 5.84 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3262.85 crore and up 28.12 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2695.46 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 525.64 crore, up 52.4 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.