Share price of PI Industries falls as Sensex drops 602.02 points

The share price of . dropped 1.35 per cent to Rs 3285.05 at 01:32PM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 3347.95 and low of Rs 3277.5 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 3329.95 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 4734 shares so far with a value of Rs 1.56 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 48.59 and a price-to-book ratio of 7.01.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip gained 11.15 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 6.11 per cent during the same period.

PI Industries Ltd. belongs to the Pesticides/Agro Chem industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 46.74 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 15.97 per cent and 15.78 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1801.7 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 14.96 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1567.3 crore and up 30.38 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1381.9 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 334.8 crore, up 45.82 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.