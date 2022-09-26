Share price of PI Industries falls as Sensex drops 533.87 points

Share price of . dropped 0.97 per cent to Rs 3029.55 at 12:59PM (IST) in Monday’s trade. The counter hit a high of Rs 3049.9 and low of Rs 2937.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 3059.3 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 12:59PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 3.35 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 50.04 and a price-to-book ratio of 7.01.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

PI Industries Ltd. belongs to the Pesticides/Agro Chem industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 46.74 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 23.1 per cent and 18.66 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 1567.3 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 10.75 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1415.2 crore and up 28.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1221.5 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 262.4 crore, up 40.17 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.