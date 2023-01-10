Share price of Mphasis jumps as Sensex gains 171.31 points

Share price of . gained 1.67 per cent to Rs 2024.7 at 10:15AM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The counter hit a high of Rs 2026.0 and low of Rs 1975.6 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 1991.4 in the previous session. The counter had a total traded volume of 10:15AM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 1.11 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24.16 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.13. A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. MphasiS Ltd. belongs to the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 55.7 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 20.48 per cent and 17.56 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 3563.23 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.38 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3446.86 crore and up 22.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2913.16 crore. Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 418.46 crore, up 22.55 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.