Share price of Max Financial jumps as Sensex gains 20.96 points

The share price of . gained 4.21 per cent to Rs 693.05 at 10:00AM (IST) in Monday’s trade. The stock has hit a high of Rs 702.45 and low of Rs 680.05 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 665.05 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 29673 shares so far with a value of Rs 2.06 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 79.25 and a price-to-book ratio of 6.61.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 26.28 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 6.69 per cent during the same period.

Max Financial Services Ltd. belongs to the Insurance – Life industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 14.72 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 23.76 per cent and 28.0 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 9322.59 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 184.58 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3275.89 crore and up 0.05 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 9327.37 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 51.29 crore, up 29.42 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.