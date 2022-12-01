Share price of Marico falls as Sensex gains 305.6 points

The share price of . dropped 0.86 per cent to Rs 502.05 at 12:28PM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 509.85 and low of Rs 501.45 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 506.4 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 11259 shares so far with a value of Rs 0.57 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 52.67 and a price-to-book ratio of 19.41.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 4.41 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 8.44 per cent during the same period.

Marico Ltd. belongs to the Personal Care industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.4 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 25.16 per cent and 2.75 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2515.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 2.33 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2575.0 crore and down 2.91 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2444.0 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 301.0 crore, down 2.59 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.