Share price of Marico falls as Sensex gains 1247.85 points

Share price of . dropped 0.97 per cent to Rs 523.4 at 02:10PM (IST) in Tuesday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 535.0 and low of Rs 520.15 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 528.55 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 02:10PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 2.65 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 54.53 and a price-to-book ratio of 19.41.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Marico Ltd. belongs to the Personal Care industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 25.16 per cent and 8.66 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated net sales of Rs 2575.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 17.85 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2185.0 crore and up 0.9 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2552.0 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 371.0 crore, up 4.21 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.