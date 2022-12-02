Share price of Marico falls as Nifty weakens

Shares of . slipped 0.14 per cent to Rs 501.2 in Friday’s trade as of 11:52AM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 503.4 and low of Rs 498.55 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 36.88 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 11:52AM shares and turnover at Rs 0.88 crore around that time.

The stock of Marico Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 554.05 and Rs 455.8, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.8.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors held 25.16 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 9.71 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2515.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 2.33 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 2575.0 crore and down 2.91 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2444.0 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 301.0 crore, down 2.59 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.