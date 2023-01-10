Share price of Jubilant Food jumps as Sensex gains 84.16 points

The share price of . gained 0.76 per cent to Rs 495.95 at 10:51AM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The scrip has hit a high of Rs 497.75 and low of Rs 490.25 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 492.2 in the previous session. The counter has had a total traded volume of 27819 shares so far with a value of Rs 1.37 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 69.03 and a price-to-book ratio of 17.88. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business. The scrip declined 34.87 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 0.75 per cent during the same period. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. belongs to the Restaurant & QSR industry.

Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 41.94 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 29.8 per cent and 12.6 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1311.92 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.65 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1265.75 crore and up 16.55 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1125.64 crore. Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 131.53 crore, up 9.39 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.