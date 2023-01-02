Share price of Jubilant Food falls as Sensex gains 268.3 points

Share price of . dropped 1.08 per cent to Rs 505.45 at 01:42PM (IST) in Monday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 513.95 and low of Rs 503.7 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 510.95 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 01:42PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 1.63 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 70.23 and a price-to-book ratio of 17.88.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. belongs to the Restaurant & QSR industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 41.94 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 29.8 per cent and 19.62 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1311.92 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.65 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1265.75 crore and up 16.55 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1125.64 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 131.53 crore, up 9.39 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.