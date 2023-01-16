Share price of InterGlobe rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . gained 1.15 per cent to Rs 2124.4 in Tuesday’s trade as of 10:10AM (IST). The stock hit a high price of Rs 2127.7 and low of Rs 2101.0 during the session. The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 0.0 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 10:10AM shares and turnover at Rs 0.46 crore around that time. The stock of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 2282.25 and 52-week low prices of Rs 1513.3, respectively. The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.88. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 38.17 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while FIIs held 16.72 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 4.58 per cent. Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 12852.29 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 1.28 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 13018.81 crore and down 121.64 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 5798.73 crore. Net loss after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 1583.33 crore, up 10.29 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Technicals

The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices.

It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on topof the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.