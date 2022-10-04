Share price of Info Edge jumps as Sensex gains 1199.76 points

The share price of Info Edge (India) Ltd. gained 2.5 per cent to Rs 3900.0 at 10:25AM (IST) in Tuesday’s trade. The scrip has hit a high of Rs 3941.5 and low of Rs 3850.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 3804.9 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 3202 shares so far with a value of Rs 1.25 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 3.96 and a price-to-book ratio of 3.37.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 40.41 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index slipped -1.32 per cent during the same period.

(India) Ltd. belongs to the Online Service/Marketplace industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 38.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 32.72 per cent and 11.44 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated net sales of Rs 874.59 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 24.97 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 699.86 crore and up 130.07 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 380.14 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 178.94 crore, up 17.46 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.