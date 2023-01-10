Share price of Info Edge falls as Nifty weakens

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. slipped 0.27 per cent to Rs 3661.0 in Tuesday’s trade as of 01:17PM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 3701.65 and low of Rs 3621.25 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 74.0 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 01:17PM shares and turnover at Rs 2.83 crore around that time.

The stock of (India) Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 5790.0 and Rs 3314.0, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.56.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 38.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while foreign investors held 32.72 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 16.37 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 726.81 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 16.9 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 874.59 crore and down 77.38 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 409.75 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 103.01 crore, down 98.6 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.