Share price of ICICI Pru Life rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . gained 0.43 per cent to Rs 446.15 in Monday’s trade as of 11:01AM (IST). The stock hit a high price of Rs 447.7 and low of Rs 444.7 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 8.31 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 11:01AM shares and turnover at Rs 0.24 crore around that time. The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 640.0 and 52-week low prices of Rs 430.0, respectively.

The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while foreign investors held 16.63 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 3.78 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 23111.85 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 47.14 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 15707.72 crore and up 1.49 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 23461.85 crore. Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 200.12 crore, down 55.09 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Technicals

The MACD signalled a bearish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices.



It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on topof the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.