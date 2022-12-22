Share price of ICICI Pru Life falls as Sensex drops 344.49 points

Share price of . dropped 1.29 per cent to Rs 447.75 at 11:52AM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 458.5 and low of Rs 447.25 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 453.6 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of shares so far with a turnover of Rs 0.6 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 75.36 and a price-to-book ratio of 7.87.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. belongs to the Insurance – Life industry.

Promoters held 73.4 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 16.13 per cent and 5.08 per cent, respectively.

The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 23111.85 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 47.14 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 15707.72 crore and up 1.49 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 23461.85 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 200.12 crore, down 55.09 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.