Share price of Havells India rises as Nifty weakens

Shares of . gained 0.33 per cent to Rs 1319.35 in Wednesday’s trade as of 01:14PM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 1325.45 and low of Rs 1296.7 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 19.93 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 01:14PM shares and turnover at Rs 1.73 crore around that time.

The stock of Havells India Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 1503.7 and Rs 1037.8, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 23.1 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 8.96 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4292.05 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, down 3.99 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4470.37 crore and down 62.32 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2644.17 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 243.16 crore, up 3.13 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.