Share price of Havells India rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . gained 1.0 per cent to Rs 1110.75 in Monday’s trade as of 11:48AM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 1112.2 and low of Rs 1101.8 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 19.93 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 11:48AM shares and turnover at Rs 0.27 crore around that time.

The stock of Havells India Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 1419.0 and Rs 1037.8, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 23.1 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 9.56 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3723.26 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 13.25 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4292.05 crore and down 13.81 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3271.33 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 187.01 crore, down 38.16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.