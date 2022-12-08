Share price of Havells India jumps as Sensex gains 65.31 points

The share price of . gained 1.21 per cent to Rs 1222.05 at 12:12PM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The stock has hit a high of Rs 1222.7 and low of Rs 1201.75 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 1207.45 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 26591 shares so far with a value of Rs 3.22 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 70.22 and a price-to-book ratio of 12.04.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 13.78 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 10.11 per cent during the same period.

Havells India Ltd. belongs to the Electronics/Electricals industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 23.1 per cent and 4.21 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3723.26 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 13.25 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 4292.05 crore and down 13.81 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3271.33 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 187.01 crore, down 38.16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.