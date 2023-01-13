Share price of Havells India falls as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . slipped 1.75 per cent to Rs 1171.5 in Friday’s trade as of 12:50PM (IST). The stock hit a high price of Rs 1202.55 and low of Rs 1163.95 during the session. The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 19.93 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 12:50PM shares and turnover at Rs 1.3 crore around that time. The stock of Havells India Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 1405.85 and Rs 1037.8, respectively. The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while overseas investors held 23.1 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 10.27 per cent.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3723.26 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 13.25 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4292.05 crore and down 13.81 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3271.33 crore. Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 187.01 crore, down 38.16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.