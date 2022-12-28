Share price of Godrej Properties jumps as Sensex gains 10.5 points

The share price of . gained 0.08 per cent to Rs 1234.7 at 01:14PM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 1248.95 and low of Rs 1218.25 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 1233.7 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 10067 shares so far with a value of Rs 1.23 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 86.05 and a price-to-book ratio of 5.36.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 33.43 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 8.2 per cent during the same period.

Godrej Properties Ltd. belongs to the Real Estate industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 58.37 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 27.73 per cent and 2.71 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 369.2 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 13.41 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 426.4 crore and down 10.47 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 334.22 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 54.96 crore, up 53.86 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.