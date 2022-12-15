Share price of Godrej Consumer falls as Sensex drops 235.68 points

Share price of . dropped 0.44 per cent to Rs 899.3 at 11:26AM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 904.9 and low of Rs 895.5 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 903.3 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 11:26AM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 1.0 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 57.46 and a price-to-book ratio of 6.61.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. belongs to the Personal Care industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 63.22 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 24.03 per cent and 6.46 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 3431.79 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 8.86 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3152.49 crore and up 7.7 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3186.29 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 358.86 crore, down 25.06 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.