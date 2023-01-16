Share price of GAIL rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. gained 0.67 per cent to Rs 97.55 in Tuesday’s trade as of 10:51AM (IST). The stock hit a high price of Rs 97.55 and low of Rs 96.75 during the session. The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 19.11 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 10:51AM shares and turnover at Rs 1.59 crore around that time. The stock of (India) Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 115.63 and Rs 83.0, respectively. The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.91. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.91 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while overseas investors held 19.92 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 15.88 per cent.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 38921.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 2.46 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 37987.96 crore and up 76.46 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 22056.21 crore. Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 1315.11 crore, down 54.39 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.