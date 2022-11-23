Share price of GAIL falls as Sensex gains 138.97 points

Share price of GAIL (India) Ltd. dropped 0.22 per cent to Rs 90.95 at 01:20PM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The scrip hit a high of Rs 91.4 and low of Rs 90.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 91.15 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 01:20PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 3.38 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.06 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.08.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

(India) Ltd. belongs to the Gas Distribution industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.89 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 19.92 per cent and 15.29 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated net sales of Rs 38921.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 2.46 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 37987.96 crore and up 76.46 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 22056.21 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 1315.11 crore, down 54.39 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.