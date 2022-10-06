Share price of DLF rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . gained 3.53 per cent to Rs 371.3 in Thursday’s trade as of 10:10AM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 373.0 and low of Rs 363.6 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 4.12 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 10:10AM shares and turnover at Rs 3.56 crore around that time.

The stock of DLF Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 449.8 and Rs 294.75, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.85.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 74.95 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while foreign investors held 16.13 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 3.36 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1516.28 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, down 8.22 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1652.13 crore and down 22.06 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1242.27 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 469.57 crore, up 39.3 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.