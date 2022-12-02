Share price of Crompton Greaves falls as Sensex drops 529.21 points

Share price of . dropped 0.31 per cent to Rs 369.5 at 12:58PM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 371.45 and low of Rs 367.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 370.65 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 12:58PM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 0.36 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 41.1 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.65.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. belongs to the Electronics/Electricals industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 2.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 48.16 per cent and 45.21 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1717.8 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 8.3 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1873.35 crore and down 22.53 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1401.99 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 125.79 crore, down 20.79 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.