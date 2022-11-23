Share price of Colgate-Palmolive jumps as Sensex gains 116.31 points

Share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. gained 0.35 per cent to Rs 1584.35 at 12:13PM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 1588.95 and low of Rs 1574.65 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 1578.9 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume with a turnover of Rs 29.61 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 40.51 and a price-to-book ratio of 27.81.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

(India) Ltd. belongs to the Personal Care industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 18.7 per cent and 8.56 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1398.76 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 15.76 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1208.35 crore and up 2.93 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1358.93 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 278.02 crore, up 3.29 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.