Share price of Chola Inv Finance jumps as Sensex gains 296.54 points

The share price of & Finance Company Ltd. gained 1.17 per cent to Rs 738.0 at 01:45PM (IST) in Monday’s trade. The scrip has hit a high of Rs 739.75 and low of Rs 721.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 729.5 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 696868 shares so far with a value of Rs 51.27 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.87 and a price-to-book ratio of 5.01.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip gained 44.59 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 6.05 per cent during the same period.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. belongs to the NBFC – Diversified industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.37 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 17.96 per cent and 19.2 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3067.02 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 9.7 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2795.91 crore and up 22.84 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2496.71 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 562.82 crore, down 7.81 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.