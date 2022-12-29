Share price of Chola Inv Finance jumps as Sensex gains 127.54 points

Share price of & Finance Company Ltd. gained 1.5 per cent to Rs 726.1 at 10:25AM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The stock hit a high of Rs 727.75 and low of Rs 718.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 715.4 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 10:25AM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 0.7 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.46 and a price-to-book ratio of 5.01.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. belongs to the NBFC – Diversified industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.52 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 20.22 per cent and 20.15 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3067.02 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 9.7 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2795.91 crore and up 22.84 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2496.71 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 562.82 crore, down 7.81 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.