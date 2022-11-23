Share price of Berger Paints jumps as Sensex gains 132.1 points

The share price of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. gained 0.24 per cent to Rs 611.0 at 01:25PM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The stock has hit a high of Rs 613.75 and low of Rs 605.8 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 609.55 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 9198 shares so far with a value of Rs 0.56 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 62.73 and a price-to-book ratio of 17.31.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 20.49 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 5.27 per cent during the same period.

(India) Ltd. belongs to the Paints/Varnishes industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 60.51 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 11.03 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2683.5 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 3.22 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2772.74 crore and down 19.91 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2238.0 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 219.36 crore, up 0.23 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.